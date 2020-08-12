STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Industrialist Palem Srikanth Reddy succumbs to COVID-19

Palem Srikanth was the son of former Chief Justice Palem Chennakesava Reddy who had passed away earlier this year in February at the age of 96.

Published: 12th August 2020 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Industrialist Palem Srikanth Reddy

Industrialist Palem Srikanth Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Palem Srikanth Reddy, popular industrialist and a former TDP candidate who stood against current CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, passed away on Wednesday after a month-long battle against COVID-19. 

He was the Managing Director and owner of Palred groups and was a popular social figure in the city. 

It is learnt that the 56-year-old had waged a long battle against the coronavirus at the Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, where he was admitted first. He, however, failed to recover and slipped into ventilator support about a week ago.

Palem Srikanth eventually succumbed to his co-morbid conditions and other complications at 1:41 pm on Wednesday. 

His death has shocked many as he was known for leading a healthy and fit lifestyle despite having sugar and BP issues. 

ALSO READ: Telangana govt cracks whip on 40 hospitals for overcharging

Palem Srikanth was the son of former Chief Justice Palem Chennakesava Reddy who had passed away earlier this year in February at the age of 96. He came first into the limelight when he contested against YS Jagan from Kadapa Constituency in 2009. However, he lost to the now CM of Andhra Pradesh.  

He was an Industrial Engineering Graduate from REC, Trichy and a Post Graduate in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University, USA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Palem Srikanth Reddy Palred group COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp