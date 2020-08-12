Industrialist Palem Srikanth Reddy succumbs to COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Palem Srikanth Reddy, popular industrialist and a former TDP candidate who stood against current CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, passed away on Wednesday after a month-long battle against COVID-19.

He was the Managing Director and owner of Palred groups and was a popular social figure in the city.

It is learnt that the 56-year-old had waged a long battle against the coronavirus at the Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, where he was admitted first. He, however, failed to recover and slipped into ventilator support about a week ago.

Palem Srikanth eventually succumbed to his co-morbid conditions and other complications at 1:41 pm on Wednesday.

His death has shocked many as he was known for leading a healthy and fit lifestyle despite having sugar and BP issues.

Palem Srikanth was the son of former Chief Justice Palem Chennakesava Reddy who had passed away earlier this year in February at the age of 96. He came first into the limelight when he contested against YS Jagan from Kadapa Constituency in 2009. However, he lost to the now CM of Andhra Pradesh.

He was an Industrial Engineering Graduate from REC, Trichy and a Post Graduate in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University, USA.