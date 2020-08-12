STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Sans proper data Russian COVID-19 'Sputnik V' vaccine's efficacy, safety unknown: CCMB chief

His remarks come in the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that his country has developed the world's first vaccine against coronavirus.

Published: 12th August 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)

Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The efficacy and safety levels of the vaccine developed by Russia for treating COVID-19 patients is not predictable in the absence of data, a top official of theCSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology said on Wednesday.

His remarks come in the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that his country has developed the world's first vaccine against coronavirus.

Director of CCMB, Rakesh K Mishra said if people are "lucky" then the Russian vaccine will work.

"Both, efficacy and safety of the vaccine is still unknown. They haven't conducted proper trials, whichis stage-III trials. That is when you get to know the efficacy, when it is tested on a large number of people and wait for two months and see whether they get a viral infection or not.

ALSO READ | Vaccine for COVID-19 can't be expected this year, says CCMB director Rakesh Mishra

"Doesn't look like they have carried out (large scale testings) because if you have done it, then show us the data. You cannot keep it confidential," Mishra told PTI.

He noted that the vaccine ought to be carefully evaluated before it goes to people and any country or company not releasing the data with respect to vaccine was bad.

"It (Russian vaccine) is not safe. Normally in any country this should not be allowed unless the vaccine goes to stage 1, 2 and 3 trials.

"I think the Russian government passed a law recently, a couple of months back, that they have to fast track the vaccine preparation," the CCMB official said.

CCMB is India's premier research organisation centre.

ALSO READ | Scientists, experts baffled as Russia registers world's first Covid-19 vaccine

Asked about the progress of vaccines being developed by Indian pharmaceutical companies, Mishra said the data pertaining to Stage-I and II are yet to be published and it is expected that they may come by the end of August or first half of September.

"I will not be surprised if this first stage and second stage results are encouraging, because many vaccines have passed it. The real test is in stage-III," he pointed out.

The first dose of the vaccine-Sputnik-V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministrywas administered to Putin's daughter and she is stated to be 'feeling well.'

Putin has claimed that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russia covid vaccine Russia coronavirus vaccine covid 19 vaccine covid vaccine coronavirus covid 19 CCMB Sputnik V
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp