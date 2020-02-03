Home Cities Hyderabad

Jamia firing part of a plan, gunmen getting encouragement from Union ministers: Owaisi

"Under the IPC, incitement and abetment are chargeable offences and the Union minister should be charged as per law," said Owaisi.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the firing incidents at Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh is part of a plan and such incidents are likely to occur more frequently now as the "encouragement" for the same is coming from as high up as the Union ministers.

"This is all planned. When a Union minister says 'goli maaro', it's a result of that. When the encouragement for such acts is coming form Union ministers, such incidents are not going to stop, instead they are likely to occur more frequently," Owaisi told ANI on Monday.

"Under the IPC, incitement and abetment are chargeable offences and the Union minister should be charged as per law," Owaisi, a lawyer by qualification, added.

At an election rally in New Delhi on January 27, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur made the gathering chant the slogan "Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro saalon ko" (shoot down the traitors). Taking cognisance of the matter the Election Commission ordered Thakur's removal from BJP's 'star campaigners' list.

"It's a clear case of incitement and abetment. Should the person who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh not be charged with attempt to murder under Section 307 of IPC? He says that he was frustrated with the traffic. So will every person who gets stuck in traffic will be afforded the same defence?" the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said.

"The gunman said that India is a one-religion country. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too talks about goli (bullets). He should speak of justice and not bullets. They are spreading communalism in the whole country," he added.

In the third incident of firing in Jamia Nagar area, a scooty-borne man fired a shot in the air near Jamia University's gate number 5 on Sunday around 11.30 pm. The gunman was riding pillion and the two then escaped towards the Holy Family Hospital.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the case.  

