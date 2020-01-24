Home Cities Hyderabad

Coronavirus: 250 passengers screened at Hyderabad airport, no cases found

Even airlines have started asking the passengers to give a self-declaration if they have any symptoms of fever, cough, cold or sneezing.

Published: 24th January 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

A thermal screeening device checks passengers arriving in India from China and Hong Kong at an airport in Kolkata on Tuesday in view of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (CoV) in China.

A thermal screeening device checks passengers arriving in India from China and Hong Kong at an airport in Kolkata on Tuesday in view of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (CoV) in China. (File Photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: About 250 passengers coming from Hong Kong underwent thermal screening at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here following outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, officials said on Friday.

No cases were found when screening was done on Thursday, they said.

"We are doing thermal imaging for screening passengers coming from Hong Kong and necessary equipment have been put up. Hyderabad does not have direct flight connectivity with China," Airport Health Officer Dr Anuradha Medoju, she told PTI.

According to her, even airlines have started asking the passengers to give a self-declaration if they have any symptoms of fever, cough, cold or sneezing, among others.

ALSO READ: Delhi AIIMS to utilise isolation ward for treating coronavirus

"If there are suspected cases they will be referred to state-run hospitals and their blood samples will be sent for analysis," she added.

We have not found any cases so far," she said.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed people in China is a novel strain and not seen before.

Common symptoms include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, according to the WHO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad airport coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp