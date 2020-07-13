Another Hyderabad man held for illegally selling oxygen cylinders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police on Sunday arrested a man for illegally selling oxygen cylinders to patients and hospitals in Musheerabad. Shaik Akbar, a resident of Chilkalguda, was running an illegal business at Indiranagar of Musheerabad.

According to the police, he was selling industrial and medical equipment under the name of Baba Traders. Taking advantage of the shortage of oxygen cylinders due to the pandemic, Akbar hatched a plan to sell these at a premium.

“He came in contact with a person named Sardar Khan, who works at Baba Gas Agency and is a resident of Nacharam. He used to purchase oxygen cylinders from Khan without a valid license, and store these at Baba Traders in Musherabad,” the police said.

The police has been cracking the whip on unauthorised suppliers of oxygen cylinders in the city.