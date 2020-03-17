13 including 10 Indonesians shifted to hospital in Hyderabad on suspicion of coronavirus

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A total of 10 Indonesians and three Indians were shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Monday after they were suspected to be infected with COVID-19, informed District Medical and Health Officer, Dr G Sujatha.

According to police officials, the 10 Indonesians, belonging to an Islamic outreach organisation, had arrived in Karimnagar on Saturday from Delhi.

They were living in a masjid. As information regarding the arrival of foreigners reached health and police officials, they enquired into it, in view of curbs on international arrivals in India amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The police confronted the Indonesians on Sunday. They took them and the three Indians accompanying them to a nearby government hospital to test for COVID-19.

Among the 13 persons, one Indonesian showed symptoms of being infected by the virus. He along with the 12 others who accompanied him, were taken to Gandhi Hospital on Monday. Dr Sujatha told the media to not worry as the district administration and health department officials are taking all precautionary measures.