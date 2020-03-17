STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

13 including 10 Indonesians shifted to hospital in Hyderabad on suspicion of coronavirus

According to police officials, the 10 Indonesians, belonging to an Islamic outreach organisation, had arrived in Karimnagar on Saturday from Delhi.

Published: 17th March 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A total of 10 Indonesians and three Indians were shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Monday after they were suspected to be infected with COVID-19, informed District Medical and Health Officer, Dr G Sujatha.

According to police officials, the 10 Indonesians, belonging to an Islamic outreach organisation, had arrived in Karimnagar on Saturday from Delhi.

COVID-19 LIVE | Government proposes India lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus

They were living in a masjid. As information regarding the arrival of foreigners reached health and police officials, they enquired into it, in view of curbs on international arrivals in India amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The police confronted the Indonesians on Sunday. They took them and the three Indians accompanying them to a nearby government hospital to test for COVID-19.

Among the 13 persons, one Indonesian showed symptoms of being infected by the virus.  He along with the 12 others who accompanied him, were taken to Gandhi Hospital on Monday. Dr Sujatha told the media to not worry as the district administration and health department officials are taking all precautionary measures. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Indonesians in India Telangana coronavirus
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp