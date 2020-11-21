STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Mindfullness comes to India

That’s how Petit BamBou, a freemium, non-religious, mindfulness app in Europe that helps people cultivate a healthy habit for their mental well-being, is now available in India.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A time when levels of stress and anxiety are at an all-time high triggered by confinement, job losses, uncertain political scenario, among other uncertainties, people are more in need of controlling their  minds which can only happen if they come into a no-thought zone.

And meditation makes it possible. Since, social distancing is the new norm, an app proves to be handy.

That’s how Petit BamBou, a freemium, non-religious, mindfulness app in Europe that helps people cultivate a healthy habit for their mental well-being, is now available in India.

It has 6.4 million users worldwide with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 and 78,700 ratings in Android. The app was founded in 2014 by Benjamin Blasco and Ludovic Dujardin, friends and web entrepreneur.  Now the same has been launched in India.

Talking more about this Benjamin Blasco, said, “In the lockdown days, there was uncertainty around how things will proceed across all sectors. In such a humdrum, there is a need for people to cultivate serenity, deal with anxiety, and ensure that their mind and body are still for holistic well-being.” The meditation exercises in the app cover areas sleep, stress and pain management, anxiety, relationships and work, accompanied by videos and explanatory stories to understand the cardinal principles of mindfulness meditation. It offers free customisable sessions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Petit BamBou Mindfullness Meditation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp