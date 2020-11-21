Mindfullness comes to India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A time when levels of stress and anxiety are at an all-time high triggered by confinement, job losses, uncertain political scenario, among other uncertainties, people are more in need of controlling their minds which can only happen if they come into a no-thought zone.

And meditation makes it possible. Since, social distancing is the new norm, an app proves to be handy.

That’s how Petit BamBou, a freemium, non-religious, mindfulness app in Europe that helps people cultivate a healthy habit for their mental well-being, is now available in India.

It has 6.4 million users worldwide with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 and 78,700 ratings in Android. The app was founded in 2014 by Benjamin Blasco and Ludovic Dujardin, friends and web entrepreneur. Now the same has been launched in India.

Talking more about this Benjamin Blasco, said, “In the lockdown days, there was uncertainty around how things will proceed across all sectors. In such a humdrum, there is a need for people to cultivate serenity, deal with anxiety, and ensure that their mind and body are still for holistic well-being.” The meditation exercises in the app cover areas sleep, stress and pain management, anxiety, relationships and work, accompanied by videos and explanatory stories to understand the cardinal principles of mindfulness meditation. It offers free customisable sessions.