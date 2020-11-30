CBI-booked Hyderabad Central University medical officer spent Rs 10 lakh for fuel in five years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Central University (HCU) Medical Officer Dr Ravinder Kumar, who was booked by the CBI on Saturday, had spent Rs 10 lakh on petrol and diesel for his five four-wheeler vehicles during 2014 and 2019.

The officer had obtained Rs 30 crore worth properties at different places and some properties were purchased in his wife, P Sujatha’s name.

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials have registered a case against Ravinder and Sujatha, both employees of HCU, for amassing illegal assets.

During the probe, it was found that Ravinder possessed six open plots in Hyderabad and Medak district. The CBI found immovable property worth Rs 9 crore.

The accused misused his powers to amass properties worth Rs 3 crore. In the expenditure of check period between 2014 and 2019, the accused and his wife had paid of Rs 35 lakh as Income Tax for is transactions, Rs 10 lakh for fuel, EMIs of Rs 8 lakh, and others. Total expenditure of the accused was Rs 1.82 crore.