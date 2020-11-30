‘Silent revolution’ brewing in Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy confident of BJP victory in GHMC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that a ‘silent revolution’ is brewing in Hyderabad, senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy exuded confidence that the saffron party will win the GHMC elections.

Meanwhile, he urged the citizens to increase the polling percentage. He made these statements while addressing the media in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Claiming that there is a “wave” in favour of the BJP and against the ruling party, Kishan said: “There are two factors behind this wave: one, corruption of TRS party, and two, family rule. It has become more visible in GHMC elections.”

He also pointed out that the party has been receiving an overwhelming response from voters. Countering comments that “the BJP was bringing Delhi leaders for Galli elections”, Kishan said: “Since yours (TRS) is a family party, no one else would actually campaign for you. But, ours is a national party, and our leadership will extend support when needed.”