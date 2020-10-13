IMD warns of heavy rains in 14 districts of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy (64.5 mm - 115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 mm - 204.4 mm) and even extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) in isolated parts across 14 districts in Telangana on Tuesday, as the Depression over the Bay of Bengal progressed into a Deep depression and is expected to make a landfall in the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday morning.

The 14 districts are Peddapalli, Siddipet, Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban, Earangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Bhuvanagiri and Suryapet. The IMD in its Impact Based Forecast on Monday warned of massive flooding/water logging in many parts of low lying areas.

In view of the heavy rainfall warning ,which might increase inflows into reservoirs in Telangana — most of which are already full to the brim — the Central Water Commission issued warning to the State government to take necessary precautionary measures, especially in PD Jurala project in Jogulamba Gadwal district and Manjira, Kaddam, Lower Manair, Upper Manair dams over Godavari river. The PD Jurala, Sripada Yellampally, Sriramasagar and Musi reservoirs have already reached 100 percent of their gross levels. On Monday various parts of the state, including Hyderabad received light to moderate showers.