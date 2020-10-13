STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

IMD warns of heavy rains in 14 districts of Telangana

 The IMD in its Impact Based Forecast on Monday warned of massive flooding/water logging in many parts of low lying areas.

Published: 13th October 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rainfall, floods, waterlogging

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy (64.5 mm - 115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 mm - 204.4 mm) and even extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) in isolated parts across 14 districts in Telangana on Tuesday, as the Depression over the Bay of Bengal progressed into a Deep depression and is expected to make a landfall in the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday morning. 

The 14 districts are Peddapalli, Siddipet, Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban, Earangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Bhuvanagiri and Suryapet. The IMD in its Impact Based Forecast on Monday warned of massive flooding/water logging in many parts of low lying areas.

READ| Portion of Majnu Burj in Hyderabad's Golconda Fort collapses as heavy showers lash city

In view of the heavy rainfall warning ,which might increase inflows into reservoirs in Telangana — most of which are already full to the brim — the Central Water Commission issued warning to the State government to take necessary precautionary measures, especially in  PD Jurala project in Jogulamba Gadwal district and Manjira, Kaddam, Lower Manair, Upper Manair dams over Godavari river. The PD Jurala, Sripada Yellampally, Sriramasagar and Musi reservoirs have already reached 100 percent of their gross levels. On Monday various parts of the state, including Hyderabad received light to moderate showers. 

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bay of Bengal Telangana rain
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp