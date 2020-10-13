KTR asks GHMC to vacate inmates of weak structures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of heavy rains in the city, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to ensure that people residing in dilapidated structures vacate the premises. He also issued instructions to slap notices on owners of the buildings.

The Minister said city planners and the town planning wing should be on high alert. On Sunday, two persons were killed and five others, including two children, sustained injuries when an old building collapsed at Hussaini Alam. The people trapped under the debris were taken out and rushed to hospitals. For structures deemed most dangerous, GHMC has taken precautionary measures. It has vacated structures, sealed buildings, put barricades around the structure and displayed notices cautioning the public not to move around the structure.

Civic body on its toes as heavy rain forecast

In view of incessant rains over the past few days along with a forecast of heavy rainfall over the next few days, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar issued instructions to officials and staff concerned. He said special attention should be given to old compound walls and retaining walls of cellars adjoining open lands, and people residing along them should be advised to vacate their homes.

He added that excavation of cellars was not allowed. There are still 518 structures deemed as dilapidated in Greater Hyderabad limits. Of these, 181 were identified this year. A total of 121 have been demolished, and 89 have been repaired.