18 dead in Hyderabad and its outskirts as heavy rain continues to lash city

Deaths due to wall collapses, electrocution and people getting washed away in overflowing nalas have been reported from different parts of the city and the outskirts

Published: 14th October 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad rains, Flood

Rainwater gushes through a street following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. Deaths due to wall collapses, electrocution and people getting washed away in overflowing nalas have been reported from different parts of the city and the outskirts.

A woman and her daughter died after a two-decade-old dilapidated house collapsed late on Tuesday night at Sheriguda in Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts. The woman’s son who was also in the same house escaped with injuries.

A three-member family including a two-year-old boy were drowned at Shamshabad. According to police, Mohd Ameer Khan, his relative Kareema and her child Sahil were working at a function hall in Gaganpahad area as security personnel. On Wednesday morning, the overflowing waters entered the function hall. The victims who were inside their room in the premises got trapped and drowned.

In another incident at Mailardevpally, nine persons belonging to the same family got washed away. One of the family members was rescued at Falaknuma, while six other family members including two children aged below five years are still missing in the nala. The bodies of two persons have been traced and recovered from the nala.

In another incident at Banjara Hills on Wednesday morning, Dr Satish Reddy who went into the apartment cellar to switch on the motor to pump out the water filled in the cellar died of electrocution.

At Dilsukhnagar, a three-year-old boy who went out to play, drowned in the apartment cellar on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night, a huge boulder came crashing down at a residential area, killing eight persons including a newborn child at Chandrayangutta in the old city of Hyderabad on Tuesday night. Three persons received injuries in the incident, while several others who were indoors at the time of the incident escaped unhurt.

At Nacharam on Tuesday night, a 30-year-old private employee died after a high tension electric cable snapped and fell on his bike at Nacharam. Phani was returning home when the incident happened.

