STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Musi river in Hyderabad brimming after 13 floodgates opened, roads nearby vacated

Thirteen of the seventeen gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad as the inflow kept increasing on Wednesday morning due to heavy rains.

Published: 14th October 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Until Tuesday, the Musi river in Hyderabad was struggling to flow but now it is brimming. All the roads beside the river are being vacated and vehicle movement is restricted over fears of roads being washed away by the river.

Thirteen of the seventeen gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad as the inflow kept increasing on Wednesday morning due to heavy rains.

The decision was taken as the water level touched its full reservoir level (FRL) of 1763.500 ft on Tuesday midnight. At around 1 am on Wednesday, four out of 17 gates were lifted. Later, on Wednesday morning 13 gates were opened to 6 feet due to heavy inflows -- nearly about 22,800 cusecs of water while the outflow is around 23,800 cusecs.

ALSO READ: Two-day holiday declared, KTR appeals to citizens to not come out of their homes

All the 17 bridges in the city over the Musi river are seeing a huge number of visitors since the early hours on Wednesday to view the river, which is quite a sight to behold. Police officials are deployed at each of the bridges to restrict public movement. The sluice gates were last lifted in 2010.

Residents of Kismatpur, Bandlaguda, Hyderguda, Langar Houz and Karwan along the Musi river were alerted about flooding last night.

Sangam Ghat near Bapu Ghat of Langer Houz is inundated due to river overflow. HMWSSB authorities, district officials, GHMC's disaster rescue teams along with NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are taking up rescue operations alongside the Musi river.

The water levels at Osman Sagar have risen too, with an inflow of 12,777 cuseus and are currently at 1777 ft while the full tank level is 1790 ft.

Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad is also seeing a heavy inflow of water and has reached full tank level of 513.41 metres. GHMC is draining out excess water through all the vents located near Hotel Marriott.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Musi Musi river hyderabad Hyderabad rain
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp