Musi river in Hyderabad brimming after 13 floodgates opened, roads nearby vacated

HYDERABAD: Until Tuesday, the Musi river in Hyderabad was struggling to flow but now it is brimming. All the roads beside the river are being vacated and vehicle movement is restricted over fears of roads being washed away by the river.

Thirteen of the seventeen gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad as the inflow kept increasing on Wednesday morning due to heavy rains.

The decision was taken as the water level touched its full reservoir level (FRL) of 1763.500 ft on Tuesday midnight. At around 1 am on Wednesday, four out of 17 gates were lifted. Later, on Wednesday morning 13 gates were opened to 6 feet due to heavy inflows -- nearly about 22,800 cusecs of water while the outflow is around 23,800 cusecs.

All the 17 bridges in the city over the Musi river are seeing a huge number of visitors since the early hours on Wednesday to view the river, which is quite a sight to behold. Police officials are deployed at each of the bridges to restrict public movement. The sluice gates were last lifted in 2010.

Residents of Kismatpur, Bandlaguda, Hyderguda, Langar Houz and Karwan along the Musi river were alerted about flooding last night.

Sangam Ghat near Bapu Ghat of Langer Houz is inundated due to river overflow. HMWSSB authorities, district officials, GHMC's disaster rescue teams along with NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are taking up rescue operations alongside the Musi river.

The water levels at Osman Sagar have risen too, with an inflow of 12,777 cuseus and are currently at 1777 ft while the full tank level is 1790 ft.

Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad is also seeing a heavy inflow of water and has reached full tank level of 513.41 metres. GHMC is draining out excess water through all the vents located near Hotel Marriott.