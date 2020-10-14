STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad rains: Two-day holiday declared, KTR appeals to citizens to not come out of their homes

MAUD minister KT Rama Rao said that all necessary support measures will be taken by the government and ordered all homeless to be shifted to GHMC Night Shelter immediately.

Published: 14th October 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City

A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government declared a holiday for government and private institutions on Wednesday and Thursday, in view of the relentless rainfall that lashed Hyderabad for the past 48 hours, resulting in widespread inundation.

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Arvind Kumar took to Twitter to announce, "In view of incessant rains, state govt has declared a holiday today & tomorrow for all private institutions /offices / non essential services within ORR with work from Home advisory!"

Kumar and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao appealed to citizens to stay home and not venture out unless it's an emergency.

The incessant rainfall has also led to power outages in various parts of the city from Tuesday night. On the same, Kumar informed, "@TsspdclCorporat had disconnected power supply in most parts yesterday as measure of abundant caution, in order to avoid eventualities & it’s being restored depending upon colony conditions. Kindly bear as it’s for public safety."

Meanwhile, MAUD minister KT Rama Rao directed officials to take all steps necessary to prevent any loss of life due to the inundation in various parts of the city. On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a house collapsed in the city leading to nine deaths which included a 2-month-old baby.

WATCH | Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged

Rama Rao said that all necessary support measures will be taken by the government. He instructed that the homeless persons should be shifted to GHMC Night Shelter immediately. 

ALSO READ: Musi river in Hyderabad brimming after 13 floodgates opened, roads nearby vacated

Town planning authorities have also been instructed to inspect construction sites and prevent any possible accidents. Officials have also been directed to evacuate people residing in dilapidated buildings.

Helpline numbers

Emergency - 040-211111111

GHMC disaster department - 9000113667, 9704601866, 

GHMC electricity department - 9440813750

National Disaster Response Force - 833306853 and 040 2955 5500. 

Removal of uprooted trees or branches - 6309062583.

