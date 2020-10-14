COVID-19 patients stranded in inundated homes, hospitals as Hyderabad reels under flood fury

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The floods accompanied by the ongoing pandemic have turned into a nightmare for residents of Hyderabad. From several low-lying areas, SOS calls have come in to rescue families with COVID-19 patients who are stuck in their homes.

Caught in a Catch 22 situation, they were unable to venture out to seek shelter due to the inundation and neither could they get shelter with neighbours due to fear of the infection spreading.

"A family with a COVID patient at their home is wanting to evacuate as their ground floor home is flooded with water. Neighbours on the first floor reluctant to take them as they are affected," tweeted social activist Khalida Parveen, from Amoomat society.

Several of the rescuers were also in a fix on how to help patients out of the flood. "We have shifted nearly 25 COVID patients in Tollichowki and Shaikpet area where about seven feet high dirty flood water has stagnated. The health of everyone, especially COVID patients, is at great risk," said Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, of Sakina foundation.

Hospitals inundated, testing centres shut

Some hospitals like the Global Hospital Saroornagar branch, Yashoda Hospital Somajiguda branch and smaller clinics which have been treating COVID and other patients were severely inundated.

"The hospital's cellar was filled up with a sudden spell of rain. However, in 30 minutes all of it was pumped out causing no issues to the patients," informed an official from Yashoda Hospital.

In Global Hospital, the water entered the OPD registration sections and took nearly 3 hours to clear. "The water on the main roads rose upto 5 feet, which is why there was some flooding within the hospital. However, the entire premises were cleared and disinfected. No patients were affected," added an official from Global Hospital.

Similarly, in smaller clinics and nursing homes, doctors gave several calls to the GHMC DRF teams to rescue them and the patients. "Without a lorry or JCB, we can't be shifted out. Even though our patients are in a condition to walk, the drift is too sharp to navigate," said a doctor from Dilsukhnagar, who until 5pm on Wednesday was stranded.

Several government-run PHC centres were forced to shut down completely in Parvathi Nagar and Bala Nagar as they were flooded until Wednesday evening.

"As there are trees falling and drainage overflowing, several of our staff are not able to come in. A few PHCs which are in low-lying areas are not operational due to the flooding," informed a health official from Rangareddy district.