Crater forms under Hyderabad Metro station pillars due to rain, officials say structure is safe

HYDERABAD: As the city roads bore the onslaught of the continuous rains, a massive chunk of the road near Moosapet Metro station caved in completely, right around three metro pillars.

Visuals from Moosapet showed a large crater that had formed and the foundation of the metro pillars could be seen, where more water kept accumulating as the rain continued.

The area around the crater has been barricaded to make sure no accidents occur and a substantial part of the main road is still open for vehicular traffic.

Responding to queries, NVS Reddy, HMRL MD, said, “The road at Moosapet has reportedly sunk a bit due to flooding from IDL Cheruvu and probably failure of some underground drain pipes. HRDCL engineers are attending to it and are rectifying the road. Please don’t believe rumours. Metro pillars and structures are absolutely safe. Nothing to worry.”