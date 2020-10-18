STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17 cm in 24 hours! Rains show no mercy, pound Hyderabad again

The weather conditions leading to these rains are abnormal, the India Meteorology Department officials told Express.

Published: 18th October 2020 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Ghatkesar on the city’s outskirts recorded the highest rainfall in the State on Saturday at 18 cm. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even before Hyderabad could get up on its feet following the floods that wreaked havoc just three days ago, heavy rains of 17 cm and above lashed many parts of the Telangana capital on Saturday. 

Ghatkesar on the city’s outskirts recorded the highest rainfall in the State on Saturday at 18 cm and Saroornagar, within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, recorded 17 cm.

Miserable scenes associated with the heavy rains witnessed a couple of days ago resurfaced as motorists got stuck in long traffic jams on several waterlogged roads and low-lying residential areas got inundated.

There were still more than hundred locations that remained inundated as the rains pounded Hyderabad once again. 

The Disaster Response Force of the GHMC has asked residents to remain indoors, postpone travel plans and avoid contact with electrical appliances and switch/panel boards as the IMD forecasted that heavy rains are very likely at isolated places across the State on Sunday and Monday.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad rains: Portion of Golconda Fort's inner wall collapses

On Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in the South Telangana districts, which includes the GHMC limits.

IMD Hyderabad in-charge Director Dr K Nagaratna said Saturday’s rains and the forecast for the next four days are due to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds. Strong Easterly winds are causing this but such heavy rains are not normal in October. 

GHMC puts road works on hold

In view of the heavy rain forecast by the IMD for four more days, the GHMC has decided to put road restoration works on hold. It has also paused removal of sludge and construction and demolition waste as well as clearing of water from cellars till October 20, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. 

After heavy rains on Saturday evening, by 7 pm, the GHMC had received 136 complaints of waterlogging, 427 complaints of drains overflowing and seven complaints of building/wall collapse. 

To contact the disaster response force, citizens can dial the number 040 29555500, or call 040 21111111 for any other assistance.

Ghatkesar records highest rainfall in TS

Ghatkesar recorded the highest rainfall in TS on Saturday with 18 cm and Saroornagar, within the GHMC limits, recorded 17 cm.

Rains inflict more damage

Heavy rains on Saturday led to these incidents in the city.

A 40-year-old resident of Chaderghat, Ramulu, died after he was electrocuted in Malakpet while returning home .

A small stretch of road on the Falaknuma flyover caved in.  

