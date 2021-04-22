STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana forms team to monitor oxygen supply as Covid cases choke Gandhi Hospital ICU

"There is no shortage of oxygen. We have learnt about black marketing and delay in supply from some distributors," Health Minister Eatala Rajender said.

Published: 22nd April 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Gandhi hospital, Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Gandhi hospital, Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Gandhi Hospital, which is also the state's exclusive and biggest Covid treatment facility, has run out of ventilator beds. 

This was admitted by none other than Health Minister Eatala Rajender at a press conference on Thursday. 

When asked why there was a shortage of beds, he noted that while oxygen beds were available, there was a shortage of ventilators as several private hospitals were sending extremely ill patients beyond scope of revival to Gandhi Hospital. There are a total of 619 ventilators in Gandhi hospital.

ALSO READ | Telangana govt blames Centre for shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir and vaccine

"There is no shortage of oxygen. We have learnt about black marketing and delay in supply from some distributors. However, an expert team of 10 IAS officers under the Chief Secretary and Minister KT Ramarao and I are continuously monitoring the oxygen supply to ensure our stocks do not run out," said Rajender.

He further said that district hospitals, which have been sending critical patients to Gandhi Hospital, will be discouraged as cases will be treated locally.

While illustrating efforts of the administration, the minister urged the Centre to increase the production of vaccines and send Telangana required number of those. "Vaccines are produced in Telangana. We could also say that since it is made here, we will restrict the supply and direct it to ourselves. However, we are keeping the nation's preferences first. Similarly, the Centre must supply more vaccines to Telangana," he added.

Bed availability in Gandhi Hospital at 7 pm (Thursday)

  • Regular: 650 of 650 beds available
  • Oxygen: 400 of 600 beds available
  • ICU: 619 ventilators fully occupied
     
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Covid cases Gandhi Hospital oxygen shortage
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp