COVID-19: Telangana govt blames Centre for shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir and vaccine

Eatala Rajender said on Wednesday evening they got a shocker when they learnt that the Centre has taken control of Remdesivir supply and that the orders they had placed may not come

Published: 22nd April 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Workers load empty cylinders of medical oxygen, required for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients, as coronavirus cases surge across the country (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health Minister criticized the Centre for its alleged bias against Telangana in terms of crucial supplies of oxygen, Remdesivir and vaccine to tackle the surging COVID-19 cases. Eatala Rajender while addressing the media said on Wednesday evening they got a shocker when they learnt that the Centre has taken control of Remdesivir supply and that the orders they had placed may not come.

“We had placed order for 4 lakh Remdesivir vials. However, yesterday the Centre said that they will take charge of the supply and as part of that between April 21-30, only 21,551 vials will be given to the state. I don’t understand on what basis this allocation has been done,” questioned Eatala.

He further went on to stress how the state was saddled with the burden of treating patients from four states -- Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka -- as Hyderabad was closer to several of the districts there and is a health hub.

He further stated that the state required 260-270 metric tonnes of oxygen but was getting it from Bhilai, which was far away.

“Telangana doesn’t produce sufficient oxygen. We have been told that we will receive oxygen from Hospeta (30), Bellary (25+20), Orissa (20+40+24), Tamil Nadu (35+20). Amongst them, Tamil Nadu plants have not given us anything. The plant in Orissa is too far and not able to send oxygen as soon as possible as special tankers are in short supply. We have asked Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan to provide the allocated oxygen from either Vishakapatnam, Bellari, Sriperumbudur or any other nearest place. We have told him that it is not possible to get it from 1300 km. We have also told them that if the Centre doesn’t change the locations, they will be responsible in case oxygen shortage arises in Telangana,” he added

The minister further went on to allege that the Centre was partisan towards certain states in terms of sending vaccines. “In the last few days, Gujarat was given 1.63 lakh vaccines, Maharashtra got 2 lakhs but Telangana got only 25,000 doses. If such behaviour continues, we can also say that medicines produced in Telangana will not be sent out. But we are not doing that as the nation comes first. Had the Centre given money earlier and ramped up production we would not have seen this stage,” added Rajender.

He further hit out at the Centre’s policy to have a differential pricing model for Phase 3 of the vaccine drive. “Is this the way to tackle the issue? I don't get this logic of the state having to pay Rs 400 for vaccine while the Centre pays Rs 150 for the same vaccine,” he added, without mentioning if the state had plans to administer the vaccine to 18-45 year age groups free of cost.

