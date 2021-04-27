Six-member gang held in Hyderabad for selling expired Remdesivir injections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A six-member gang selling expired Remdesivir injections, by changing labels, was arrested by the Rachakonda police at LB Nagar on Monday.

The accused include Lakkisetty Suresh Kumar, a Grade II pharmacist working in Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation, Dr Ganji Shiva Krishna and Chilukuri Venkat managing partners of Lifecare Hospitals, Uppal, Karra Suresh Kumar, former MD of Akshara Hospital, BN Reddy Colony, T Chiranjeevi of SS Medical Distributors, Warasiguda and Tulasi Srikanth, a realtor.

Police seized five expired injections and Rs 5.52 lakh cash, they earned by selling the expired injections. The gang was selling each injection for Ra 16,200 against an MRP of Rs 4,800.

The relative of a COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dilsukhnagar purchased six injections. The same day, another relative purchased three injections. They found a sticker affixed with manufacturing date as 24.09.2020 and expiry date 23.08.2021.

When they removed the sticker, they found that the actual manufacturing date was 24.09.2020 and expiry date was 23.03.2021. Then they realised that Srikanth who sold them injections had actually sold them expired drugs. On inquiry, Srikanth revealed names of other accused persons in the gang.