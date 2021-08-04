Hyderabad drunk driving case: Pub owner, manager held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, arrested the owner of Snort Pub, Chaganla Suryanath, and the pub manager Pranesh Herli on charges of abetment to culpable homicide, in connection with the drunken-driving accident at Kondapur on Sunday. The pub had violated the dry day prohibitory orders and served liquor.

The police had already arrested Abhishek Devarapally, who was reportedly driving the vehicle under influence of alcohol, and booked him under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), while another accused Sai Prakash is absconding.

The four friends had gathered at the pub on Sunday night to celebrate International Friendship Day. After consuming liquor and food at the pub, they started towards home. Midway, Abhishek lost control and crashed into boulders. As the vehicle toppled several times, Ashritha was thrown out of the vehicle, received multiple injuries and died on the spot, while Taruni sustained severe injuries.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police stated that the persons who consume alcohol together and allow one of them to drive under the influence of alcohol and travel together will also be prosecuted for the abetment of the crime as per the facts of the case.