No courses to be discontinued at Kamala Nehru Polytechnic, Telangana government to provide aid: Minister KT Rama Rao

A few weeks ago the college’s name was missing from the list of the State’s polytechnic colleges ahead of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (Polycet-2021).

Students hold a meeting regarding the alleged closure of Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College For Women in Hyderabad. (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst many protests and campaigns to save Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women (KNPW) — the first women’s polytechnic college in Telangana — IT Minister KT Rama Rao assured the students on Thursday, August 5, 2021, that no courses would be discontinued at the college and that the government has agreed to aid the courses. 

It may be recalled that a few weeks ago the college’s name was missing from the list of the State’s polytechnic colleges ahead of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (Polycet-2021). The Exhibition Society of Telangana, which is the governing body of the college, blamed the State government for not providing any funds for government-aided technical education courses, resulting in the shutting down of these courses.

In the last few weeks many students had taken to the streets to urge the government to restart the courses. On Thursday, a few alumni met the Minister, who assured them that the government will not withdraw financial assistance from the courses. He also said that the college’s name will be on the counselling portals. Meanwhile, the college management has also said that the principal secretary to education has assured them of the government’s financial support.

Comments

