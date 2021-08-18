STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad hospital rape: Cops intensify search for missing victim

Hyderabad police have intensified their investigation into the gang-rape of two sisters by a Gandhi Hospital staffer and his friends on the hospital’s premises.

Published: 18th August 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have intensified their investigation into the gang-rape of two sisters by a Gandhi Hospital staffer and his friends on the hospital’s premises. After one of the victims lodged a complaint with the police on August 16, stating that she and her elder sister were drugged and raped in one of the rooms of the hospital, they apprehended the primary suspect Uma Maheswara Rao, a lab technician, and four others.

The police are in the process of interrogating the suspects to determine the sequence of events that led to the gang-rape of the two women. The victims were attending to the elder sister’s husband, who was admitted to the hospital on August 5 over a liver-related concern.

READ MORE | Hyderabad hospital gang rape: Zero FIR issue comes to the forefront 

On August 13, the day he was discharged, both the women went missing. He went home to Mahbubnagar with the help of his son, under the impression that they might have returned home. When they were nowhere to be found, the son returned to the hospital and found his mother’s sister in a drugged state. His mother has been missing since. 

The police have dispatched teams to find the elder sister and are on the lookout for her at public places, bus and railway stations, toddy compounds and places in the hospital’s vicinity. A team was sent to Mahbubnagar as well. “We need her side of the story. It will help us tie up the loose ends,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad rape Gandhi hospital rape case
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp