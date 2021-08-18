Hyderabad hospital rape: Cops intensify search for missing victim

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have intensified their investigation into the gang-rape of two sisters by a Gandhi Hospital staffer and his friends on the hospital’s premises. After one of the victims lodged a complaint with the police on August 16, stating that she and her elder sister were drugged and raped in one of the rooms of the hospital, they apprehended the primary suspect Uma Maheswara Rao, a lab technician, and four others.

The police are in the process of interrogating the suspects to determine the sequence of events that led to the gang-rape of the two women. The victims were attending to the elder sister’s husband, who was admitted to the hospital on August 5 over a liver-related concern.

On August 13, the day he was discharged, both the women went missing. He went home to Mahbubnagar with the help of his son, under the impression that they might have returned home. When they were nowhere to be found, the son returned to the hospital and found his mother’s sister in a drugged state. His mother has been missing since.

The police have dispatched teams to find the elder sister and are on the lookout for her at public places, bus and railway stations, toddy compounds and places in the hospital’s vicinity. A team was sent to Mahbubnagar as well. “We need her side of the story. It will help us tie up the loose ends,” an official said.