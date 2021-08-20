Hyderabad: Girl cooks up rape story to teach boyfriend a lesson

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting twist to the tale of gang-rape in Santosh Nagar here, it has now become clear that the lab technician who alleged that she was gang-raped on Tuesday had spun a yarn to seek revenge against her boyfriend who is now engaged to another girl.

After receiving a complaint from her parents that she was raped on Tuesday evening by an auto driver and two others, police began investigation and found no evidence to suggest that an atrocity took place on her. The police, who went through CCTV footage all along the route, found that no one kidnapped her and there was no attempt to kill her or outrage her modesty.

The medical report that came later also indicated that no rape took place. The girl had told her parents she was raped by three persons. She told them that after work, she boarded an auto in Santosh Nagar to return home in Phisal Banda in Chandrayangutta. The two men were sitting on either side of her as the autorickshaw began moving and then after sometime, she became semi-conscious.

Later she realised that she was taken to a desolate area where the three of them had raped her. Suspecting there was something wrong with her version, Santosh Nagar police questioned the girl who under pressure, spilled the beans. She said that she was angry with her boyfriend who recently got engaged to another girl and to teach him a lesson, she cooked up the rape story.

