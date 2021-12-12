STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more name crops up in fatal Porsche accident at Banjara Hills

Two migrants, Ayodhya Rai and Debendra Kumar, who worked in Rainbow Hospital, were killed in the accident near KBR Park on last Sunday night.

Published: 12th December 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The duo involved in the Porsche accident, which took place in Banjara Hills, hid the fact that a friend of theirs was in the back seat when the mishap took place as his wedding is scheduled for December 12.

Two migrants, Ayodhya Rai and Debendra Kumar, who worked in Rainbow Hospital, were killed in the accident near KBR Park last Sunday night.

The accused persons, B Rohit Goud and Vedulla Sai Soman Reddy, who were arrested on the day of the incident, were taken into custody. The duo on Saturday confessed that Kosaraju Venkatesh, who is into the construction business and is a resident of LB Nagar, is absconding.

Rai and Kumar had died on the spot.

Ranjith Goud recorded 70 mg/dl in the breath analyser test. The car was registered in the name of ELV Projects Private Limited where Ranjith Goud works as a director. 

According to police, Rai, 29, and Kumar, 26, of Uttar Pradesh and Odisha respectively, were returning home after their duty hours when the mishap took place.

The victims, who were hit by the Porsche that was travelling at a high speed from Nagarjuna Circle to KBR Park, were first flung into the air before they landed on the road with a thud and died instantaneously.  

Hyderabad Porsche accident
