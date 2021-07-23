STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad rains: As floodgates are opened, residents shifted to safety

Owing to the continuing rains over the last few days, floodgates of the Osmansagar were lifted after a gap of 11 years.

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

​ GHMC officials supervise the shifting of Shankar Nagar Basthi residents as floodgates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar were lifted on Thursday ​

​ GHMC officials supervise the shifting of Shankar Nagar Basthi residents as floodgates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar were lifted on Thursday ​

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains in the upstreams of the catchment areas of Osmansagar, popularly known as Gandipet, two floodgates were lifted up to one-foot level at a discharge rate of 200 cusecs.

Owing to the continuing rains over the last few days, floodgates of the Osmansagar were lifted after a gap of 11 years.

Also with the Himayatsagar reservoir receiving a large volume of water, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) lifted another two gates on Thursday evening. With this, a total of five floodgates have been lifted.

ALSO READ | Telangana floods: 7 rescued from flood-affected ashram in Nizamabad; 9 stuck on bridge in Asifabad

Meanwhile, people living in the downstreams of Shankar Nagar Basthi and other localities at Chaderghat are being shifted to safer places by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). 

With the lifting of floodgates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs, more water discharge is likely into the downstream of the River Musi. 

On Tuesday evening, three floodgates up to one foot of the Himayatsagar reservoir were opened to release water downstream of Musi. Through the fives gates, water was being released at 1,716 cusecs into the downstream of Musi till the last reports came in.The HMWS&SB has alerted the district administration of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, along with GHMC and police to secure any hutments, encroachments along the course of Musi river. Floodgates of Himayatsagar were opened in October last year in view of the heavy rains that lashed the city, Himayatsagar has a total of 17 floodgates, while Osmansagar has 15.

HMWS&SB officials said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains for two more days following which the decision to open the gates in both the reservoirs was taken. The full tank level (FTL) of Himayatsagar is 1,763.50 feet with a capacity of 2.968 tmcft. In view of the inflows from the catchment areas, the reservoir level reached 1762.60 feet (2.716 tmcft). The inflow was recorded at 600 cusecs, while the outflow was recorded at 1,716 cusecs.

The water levels at Osmansagar (Gandipet) reservoir is steadily increasing. As against the FTL of 1,790 feet (3.900 tmcft), the present level is about 1784.90 feet (2.817 tmcft). The inflow was recorded at 400 cusecs, while the outflow was at 200 cusecs. Water Board officials are closely monitoring the water levels in the Himayatsagar in the light of rains in the catchment areas, more gates will be opened depending upon the inflows from the upstream areas.

KTR asks officials to be on alert during rains

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday instructed the GHMC authorities and other concerned officials to be on high alert and to take up necessary measures to meet the needs of the public.

As more rains are predicted during the next few days, the officials should ensure that people remain safe. He spoke to MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and other top brass on the impact of rains.

Authorities should be careful with those living in low-lying areas and dilapidated buildings, Rama Rao said. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) should be on high alert to rescue people during rains, he added. As heavy rains resulted in water logging in many areas, men and machinery should be deployed in the field to provide necessary help and to provide rehabilitation to the people living in the low-lying areas
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad rains
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp