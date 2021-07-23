Two more flood gates of Himayatsagar opened as heavy rains continue to lash Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid heavy rains upstream of the catchment areas of Himayatsagar, two more flood gates have been lifted on Friday afternoon by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). With this, a total of seven flood gates have been lifted upto one foot level.

Meanwhile, a huge volume of water from Himayatsagar reservoir is flowing on to the Khaleej Dargah road near the service roads of Outer Ring Road and entering the River Musi at Attapur, Bapu Ghat, Langer Houz, Puranapul, Nayapul, Chaderghat and Moosaram.

At Osmansagar popularly known as Gandipet, two flood gates were lifted on Thursday evening upto one foot level with discharge of 200 cusecs of water.

The full tank level (FTL) of Himayathsagar is 1763.50 feet, with the capacity of 2.968 TMC. In view of the inflows from the catchment areas, the reservoir level reached 1762.65 feet (2.725 TMC). As against the full tank level of 1,790 feet (3.900 TMC), the present level is about 1784.90 feet (2.817 TMC). The inflow was 1600 cusecs and outflow was 2400 cusecs of water.

The FTL of Osmansagar is 1,790 feet (3.900 TMC), while the present level is about 1785.30 feet (2.885 TMC). The inflow of water was 750 cusecs and outflow was 200 cusecs till 2 pm.

The flood gates of Himayatsagar were opened in October last year in view of heavy rains that lashed the city. Himayatsagar has a total of 17 flood gates while Osmansagar has 15 flood gates and none were opened last year.

With the lifting of the flood gates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs, more water discharge is likely downstream of the River Musi. A high alert was issued especially near the Chaderghat and Moosarambagh Causeways to avoid any untoward incidents.



Meanwhile, people living downstream of Shankar Nagar Basthi and other localities at Chaderghat have been shifted to safer places like community halls and function halls by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the light water being released from the two water reservoirs.