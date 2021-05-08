Duo held for selling Remdesivir illegally in Hyderabad, another two absconding

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on a tip, two offenders were nabbed from Hayathnagar and James Street limits for allegedly indulging in blackmarketing of Covifor-branded Remdesivir vials, while two are still on the run.

Korra Balaraju, 20, Bashapangu Parusharamulu, 26, and Bashapangu Ravinder, worked at Shadow Hospitals in Hayathnagar.

They procuring the vials by providing fake COVID-19 reports for Rs 3,490, while they sell it for Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. Balaraju got caught in the act while the other two fled away from the scene. Police seized two vials of Remdesivir and one mobile phone and filed a case under Sections 420 and 188 of the IPC and Section 51 (B) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

In another case from James Street, an HSBC bank employee was held for reportedly procuring Redyx-L- branded Remdesivir injections, The accused Akula Mehul Kumar, 26, procured the vials from his sources and sold it without any legal permissions or papers. The police seized four vials and one mobile phone from his possession.

27-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED FOR SELLING REMDESIVIR IN BLACK

A 27-year-old-man in KPHB Colony was arrested on Friday for allegedly selling Remdesivir vials at Rs 25,000 each. The accused Pasula Joseph Reddy was nabbed at his pharmacy store near Temple Bus Stop in KPHB colony. The complainant along with available staff rushed to the spot with two mediators.

Joseph had reportedly bought the injections in February from Hetero Drugs, a pharma company, on behalf of a patient for Rs 3,400. He later sold the same injections illegally at Rs 20,000, earning Rs 1 lakh. As he sold only five injections of 100 mg/20 ml each and had one leftover vial. The police nabbed him and seized the Remdesivir vial from his possession along with his phone.