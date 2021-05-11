STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Adoption of kids via social media illegal, follow due process: WDCW

Pandemic leaves many children orphaned, but citizens must take legal route to adopt them

Published: 11th May 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Adoption

For representational purposes

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fatalities in the second wave of the Covid pandemic have unfortunately left several children orphaned. Lately, adoption posts for many of these children have been doing the rounds of social media. Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) Department Commissioner D Divya has, however, cautioned people against rushing for adoption through these mediums. She urged people to follow the due procedure as adoptions without permission from agencies concerned is an illegal act. 

One such post on a social media platform reads, “Kids aged 2 years old baby girl and 2 months a baby boy whose parents have passed away due to covid. These kids need a home. If anyone close to you is looking for an adoption please contact me. Kindly share it as much as possible [sic].” 

D Divya told Express that so far, no such illegal adoption cases have been reported in Telangana. “We have seen many such messages, originating from other States, doing the rounds on WhatsApp. As soon as we spot such posts, we report it to the women safety wing of the State police and the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) authorities.” 

CARA is a statutory body of the Ministry of Women and Child Development that functions as the nodal agency for adoption, and is mandated to monitor and regulate in-country and inter-country adoptions.

Need for legal adoptions 
Official claimed that awareness campaigns for legal adoptions will be amplified in the next few days, keeping in mind that many children are orphaned due to the pandemic.Sections 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015, prohibits offering or receiving children outside the processes laid down under the Act as well as their sale and purchase. Such acts are punishable with three to five years in jail or `1 lakh fine. “Our staff are trained to take up such awareness  campaigns, and will soon start an online and poster camping over the issue,” an official said. 

ALSO READ: Transit homes to provide care for children

Information on child adoptions should be given to official agencies, said Divya. “For any complaints of a child in distress, people can reach out to Childline 1098, or the district Child Welfare Committee, the District Child Protection Officer or the helpline of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. People can now also reachout out to the Covid helpdesk set up by State WCD,” added Divya.

Why protocol is vital 
Adoption through the legal procedure safeguards the right of the child and also gives legal custody of the parents. “In many cases, even educated families do not adopt a child through the legal method and in some cases, they are harassed  by the biological parents or had to fight many legal battles,” Divya said. 
To adopt a child in India, a Prospective Adoptive Parent has to upload their application for adoption and relevant documents on CARA’s website. “Once the application is filed, a procedure needs to be followed that is the  same even if a relative of the child wants to adopt the child,”  said an official.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
children adoption coronavirus COVID deaths parents COVID positive
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp