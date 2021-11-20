STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Desserts from the desert

After shawarma, and mandi, Middle Eastern desserts are making their way into Hyderabad.

Published: 20th November 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Baklava

By Mayank tiwari 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After shawarma, and mandi, Middle Eastern desserts are making their way into Hyderabad. Until two years ago, these were served only at a few authentic Kabul, Istanbul and Arabian restaurants. Now, several restaurant chains in the city and even street joints have started to sell Knafeh. The soft, cheesy, less-sweetened pastry, Knafeh or Kunafa and mithai-looking mini pastry Baklava have picked up popularity in the city. CE speaks to restaurants and street joints exclusively selling these desserts, thanks to the growing demand. 

“Kunafa was available for a very long time in Hyderabad, but was restricted to very few places that have a Middle Eastern influence, such as  Barkas, and some families in other parts of the city,” says Zubair Ali, a city-based food blogger.   

Since about two years ago, a few places that serve authentic Middle Eastern delicacies have also started to sell Baklava. “Now, there are individual stores dedicated to the business of selling Baklava and Kunafa in the city. These delicacies have a local touch, with chefs experimenting with ingredients. We now get chocolate, Nutella, zafrani and extra-cheesy Kunafas. Even star hotels have started serving Baklavas,” the food blogger adds. 

All the places that serve Mandi have started plating Kunafa, including Mandi@36 at Jubilee Hills, Road No 36, Spice 6 at Banjara Hills, Road Number 12, and Azeebo at Madhapur. Whereas in the old city, besides Mandi joints, there are individual eateries exclusively selling Middle Eastern desserts. For instance, Captain Kunafa at Yerrakunta in Barkas, serves only Kunafa and Baklava.  “Many home chefs, too, are serving these on weekends at Barkas, for we have a tongue that devours for Middle Eastern delicacies!” Zubair adds.

Zohair Ahmed from Captain Kunafa says, “There are many Mandi restaurants here and numerous Shawarma joints. I came up with this venture last year, and it has been doing well. People from the other side of the city, including Hitec City and even Secunderabad, who come to Barkas for Mandi, don’t leave without stopping for Kunafa. It is probably because we have a Persian influence in the various foods of our city.” 

Restaurants and Middle Eastern dessert stores say that these delicacies are giving stiff competition to Indian sweets. “We saw a spike in sales during the festive season. We ran out of stock during Dasara. We thought it was just a lucky day, but the sales hit the roof during Diwali too,” says Shakeel Ahmed, one of the managers at Kunafa Station in Tolichowki. 

“I was surprised to see people ordering online boxes of assorted Baklavas. The combos are preferred during Ramzan and Bakrid, from the last two years, even during Dasara and Diwali. We don’t experiment with ingredients to maintain authenticity,” says a staff member at Gourmet Baklava, Banjara Hills, Rd No. 3. 

Other foods making their way into Hyderabad
 

Madfoon: This Arabian meal is a combination of meat and rice. It has a mild earthy taste because of the spices used and the flavour of mutton cooked under the earth. The dish comes from Al Hudaydah, Yemen
Baba Ghanoush: This Levantine appetiser is made of mashed eggplant, various seasonings and sometimes tahini. This dish is available at a few restaurants in Barkas on weekends

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baklava Mandi Shawarma Kunafa
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp