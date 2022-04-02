STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case against Ankura Hospital after baby dies

According to police, the child was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday with liver complications and on Thursday, a surgery was performed on the child from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Published: 02nd April 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police registered a case against Ankura Hospital for Women & Children and its doctors after a 16-day-old baby boy died at the hospital, due to alleged negligence of doctors and the hospital management.

According to police, the child was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday with liver complications and on Thursday, surgery was performed on the child from 4 pm to 7 pm. After the surgery, the child breathed his last. The child’s parents inquired with the doctors and the hospital about the status and the reasons behind the death of their child, but they alleged that there was no response. 

Accusing the hospital and doctors who treated their child of negligence, the parents lodged a complaint, following which a case has been registered under Section 304A of the IPC, said P Shiva Chandra, Inspector of Banjara Hills police station.

“A detailed probe is underway to know what led to the child’s death. All documents related to the treatment and other details are also being verified,” he said. Meanwhile, doctors who treated the child from the time of admission to the hospital, and performed surgery on him, told police that after the surgery on Thursday, the child developed complications and died.

