Udaipur horror: NIA searches Bihar native’s home in Hyderabad

Published: 06th July 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders take out a rally during a 'bandh' called by various Hindu organisations to protest against the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The NIA investigating the brutal murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal a week ago, has summoned Mohammed Monouwar Hussain Asrafi (36), a Bihar native residing in Hyderabad, for questioning. 

NIA officers conducted sea-rches at Monouwar’s residence in Santoshnagar in the city on Tuesday and seized some material. The officials served notices summoning Monouwar to appear for questioning at NIA, Jaipur on July 24. Monouwar’s name surfaced during the custodial interrogation of the accused, based on which he has been summoned. 

