STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fourth accused in Hyderabad gang rape case held, to be produced before juvenile court

So far five accused persons have been identified, one major accused Saduddin Malik and three minors including the son of a Telangana Wakf board top functionary were arrested.

Published: 05th June 2022 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

The rape of three minors in a single day has shaken Rajasthan - a state that records one of the highest rate of crimes against women in the country.

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fourth accused in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills has been arrested by the police on Sunday.

The accused is a 17-year-old boy.

He was arrested and is being produced before the Juvenile Court for safe custody, said Joel Davis, DCP West Zone.

ALSO READHyderabad gangrape: Action on those who leaked victim's video

So far five accused persons have been identified, one major accused Saduddin Malik and three minors including the son of a Telangana Wakf board top functionary were arrested.

Efforts are on to nab another accused Umran Khan. Further investigation is in progress, Davis added. 

It may be recalled that the 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad gang rape case Jubilee Hills Fourth accused arrested
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp