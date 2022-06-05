Fourth accused in Hyderabad gang rape case held, to be produced before juvenile court
So far five accused persons have been identified, one major accused Saduddin Malik and three minors including the son of a Telangana Wakf board top functionary were arrested.
HYDERABAD: The fourth accused in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills has been arrested by the police on Sunday.
The accused is a 17-year-old boy.
He was arrested and is being produced before the Juvenile Court for safe custody, said Joel Davis, DCP West Zone.
Efforts are on to nab another accused Umran Khan. Further investigation is in progress, Davis added.
It may be recalled that the 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28.