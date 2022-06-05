Fourth accused in Hyderabad gang rape case held, to be produced before juvenile court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fourth accused in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills has been arrested by the police on Sunday.

The accused is a 17-year-old boy.

He was arrested and is being produced before the Juvenile Court for safe custody, said Joel Davis, DCP West Zone.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad gangrape: Action on those who leaked victim's video

So far five accused persons have been identified, one major accused Saduddin Malik and three minors including the son of a Telangana Wakf board top functionary were arrested.

Efforts are on to nab another accused Umran Khan. Further investigation is in progress, Davis added.

It may be recalled that the 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28.