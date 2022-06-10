TSRTC fare hike: Cops stop BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar from going to Secunderabad protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police personnel have prevented BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar from going to Jubilee Bus Stand in Secunderabad to interact with passengers and TSRTC workers regarding the hike in bus fares.

He was supposed to reach the bus stand at 9.30 am to hold a protest along with BJP leaders there, but police were deployed in large numbers at his residence since Friday morning, to prevent him from leaving the premises.

Anguished by the repressive ways being adopted by the State government to silence the questioning voice, he said the end of TRS rule was near.

However, BJP leaders have resolved to hold the protest at the venue by any means.