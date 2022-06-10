STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSRTC fare hike: Cops stop BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar from going to Secunderabad protest

Anguished by the repressive ways being adopted by the State government to silence the questioning voice, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the end of TRS rule was near. 

Published: 10th June 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police house-arrests BJP MP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar as he was on his way to participate in a protest against hike in RTC fares.

Police house-arrests BJP MP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar as he was on his way to participate in a protest against hike in RTC fares. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police personnel have prevented BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar from going to Jubilee Bus Stand in Secunderabad to interact with passengers and TSRTC workers regarding the hike in bus fares.

He was supposed to reach the bus stand at 9.30 am to hold a protest along with BJP leaders there, but police were deployed in large numbers at his residence since Friday morning, to prevent him from leaving the premises. 

Anguished by the repressive ways being adopted by the State government to silence the questioning voice, he said the end of TRS rule was near. 

However, BJP leaders have resolved to hold the protest at the venue by any means.

