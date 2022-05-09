Burglars steal cash, gold from house

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police have registered a case of house burglary in which the miscreants have stolen jewellery, cash, and electronic appliances from a house in Vanasthalipuram.The family that lived in the house had gone to their hometown for two weeks. Upon returning on Sunday, they found that somebody had broken into the house by breaking the door. When they went inside to check, they found that 8 tola gold, 80 tola silver, `10 thousand cash and TV were missing.

According to police, the complainant P T G V Ranga Charyulu is a retired bank employee. He resides at Bhavani Enclave in Sahebnagar and is a native of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.