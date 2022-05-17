STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Child panel to act against cine actress Karate Kalyani

Published: 17th May 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu actress Karate Kalyani

Telugu actress Karate Kalyani (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cine actress Karate Kalyani, who is accused of having illegally adopted a baby girl did not turn up at the Hyderabad Child Welfare Committee office on Monday. The CWC had initially visited the actor’s home on Sunday to investigate the matter after they received a tip-off on the childline number 1098 about her having adopted a two-month-old baby girl illegally. 

The CWC is now going to shoot off a notice to her on Tuesday to depose before them with the child or face legal action. “We have reliable information that she has indeed adopted a child. However only probe will reveal if it is legally or illegally. Since she was not present at her residence, the notice will be served to appear before the committee at the earliest,” informed an official from the District Welfare Office.

These string of allegations suddenly came forth after the actress allegedly assaulted a YouTuber last week in public. It maybe noted that as per the law, a child adoption can only be done via Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA ) or SARA.  Only after a rigorous background search is done by the authorities, the child from the government homes is handed over for adoption.

