A trend worth risking?

HYDERABAD: Veganism is probably the fastest-growing diet and lifestyle fad around the globe and the country too. The fact that it causes no harm to life and is safe for the planet has only found more takers. This, coupled with the advantage of a much cleaner gut has won many hearts. However, not all nutritionists seem to approve of a full-vegan diet. With November being World Vegan Month, we speak to experts about the same.

Sujatha Stephen RD, the chief nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, talks about the most common concern that comes with a vegan diet - lack of good protein.

“Whether you are a non-vegetarian, a vegetarian, or vegan, your body needs its dose of protein. Those following the vegan lifestyle need to compensate for the protein they are missing out on because it plays a huge role in strengthening our immunity fight diseases. While the diet in itself is not unhealthy, it is important to include protein in your diet,” she says.

Listing some tips for vegans, she says, “While anything raw and edible is good for your body, careful attention must be paid to thorough cleaning of vegetables. To compensate for other nutrients you miss out on, ensure to consume cereals and have a decent gap between your meals. Because of social media hype, many people have been adopting veganism without thinking if it will work for them, or if they know about all that their body needs to function properly. You are an individual, your body is unique - not all diets suit your body.”

Kuldep Sethi, the celebrity trainer and director of 360 Degree Fitness, says taking up something you see on the internet because it’s cool could end up in bad risks. “Propagating that a vegan diet is the only diet one needs for a healthy life is wrong! Being on any good diet is always healthy, be it vegan or even non-vegetarian. Many are taking up veganism without any research or foresight and that has backfired for many. The reason - cutting out on most foods that your body is used to.

Not having dairy products, meat, eggs and a majority of such foods that add rich nutritional value can harm your body. Vitamin B comes from meat or having loads and loads of green vegetables, which most don’t. The number of pesticides being used in the so-called ‘fresh vegetables’ deprives us of the adequate nourishment we need. People call themselves vegan and go on to have supplements. Most of what goes inside them is synthetic,” he laments.

Go vegan for a reason - your body - and not someone else’s, he says, adding, “The influencer you follow probably has access to the best of farm fresh food but a common person doesn’t, so don’t be fooled by what you do not know. A lot of vegans are losing good muscle growth and seem to lose muscle weight which makes your body weaker. You might look healthy today but your body will suffer in the longer run. We hear of these autoimmune diseases and other serious illnesses eating us up - a diet change can really mess with your body.”

