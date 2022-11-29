Hyderabad cops tow car of Andhra CM's sister YS Sharmila with her in it

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police towed the car of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila – sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy – while she was at the wheel. They reportedly did not follow any safety protocols from Raj Bhavan road to SR Nagar police station in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The police had surrounded Sharmila's residence earlier today following her call to lay siege to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s official residence, Pragathi Bhavan, in protest against TRS workers allegedly attacking her Padayatra in Narsampet assembly constituency on Monday.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/ojWVPmUciW — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

However, Sharmila managed to reach close proximity to Pragathi Bhavan, following which the police had to stop her by blocking the roads. The melee caused a huge traffic jam in the heart of the city.

She drove one of the damaged cars while her damaged caravan followed behind. The police tried to persuade Sharmila to alight from her vehicle. However, Sharmila didn’t give in.

She continued to stay in the car along with a few of her supporters.

The police then towed her car using a recovery vehicle and shifted it to SR Nagar police station. The police reportedly used a duplicate key to open the car doors from outside and took her into custody.

Speaking to the media, Sharmila said that she wanted to show the vehicles damaged by TRS “goondas” to the Chief Minister. “Why is TRS supremo not expelling the Goondas who vandalised our vehicles and threatened us? When I am being arrested and put under house arrest for a whole day, why is there no action against who attacked us,” she asked.

