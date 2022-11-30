Hyderabad’s Tesla is an e-bicycle

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The e-bicycles of Mamidala, a start-up born just three months ago, aim to cater to Hyderabad’s growing need for active mobility with speed! Yes, these humble-looking e-bicycles can take you from HITEC City to Charminar in less than an hour. Only if there’s no traffic,of course

E-bicycles are dime a dozen in Hyderabad, after all, the city’s insatiable need for active mobility needs to be catered to. But if you take Mamidala to be just another start-up gearing up to take over the roads, you would be mistaken. Because how many founders can boast of being inspired by their son’s school project?

That’s where it might have started but now, M Prashant, Founder, Mamidala, is on the fast track to developing a range of swift, affordable and utility-packed e-bicycles, customised to meet the needs of delivery agents, cyclists and the like.

“Well, the e-bicycle works, and it’s already gaining traction. I want to make them faster, affordable and better as I go,” says Prashant, who has always considered, with the utmost care, what would make Mamidala e-bicycles a perfect fit for Hyderabad’s roads.

Ease of maintenance is a high priority for the rider hence, naturally, it is important for the founder as well. “Nothing is fancy, no gears, nothing. It’s a regular e-bicycle, which is faster, more efficient and utility driven. The disc brakes are fancy, but they are there for safety. Our e-bicycles are fast; 45 kmph is our top speed,” says he. Lo and behold, their e-bicycles can go from 25 to 45 kmph for 50 km straight.

Mamidala e-bicycles’s latest innovation, BheemaBro 1.0, is designed for delivery agents. It can effortlessly carry up to 40 kg and run for up to 80 km on a single charge. “You can save on battery while descending and use it on steep roads instead,” the entrepreneur added.

After narrating an endless list of bicycle health and mobility benefits, Prashant added, “With zero emissions and compact size, e-bicycles are the need of the hour. It helps one reach their destination quicker, for my e-bicycles are faster than the regular battery cycle.” One can’t deny the fact that bicycles get stolen a lot. For theft protection, the innovator has ensured that the battery remains concealed inside the step-through frame of the e-bicycles.

“We also had an option for an e-bicycle with an open-case battery when we first started. But open-case batteries are always a worry. With theft protection, there’s one less worry for anyone opting for an e-bicycle,” says Prashant, who also works as a project manager at a software firm.

Prashant is currently labouring over various practical experiments to come up with better e-bicycles. He aims to reduce air pollution and more importantly, the din of engine motors in the city.

