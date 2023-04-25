Home Cities Hyderabad

Man held for stealing from actor’s house in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Punjagutta police on Monday arrested a 61-year-old man in connection to the burglary at a TV actor’s residence in Srinagar Colony.

Police said the accused Mohammed Ibrahim Siddique, a native of Hyderabad whoresides in Maharastra’s Aurangabad, stole diamond, gold and silver ornaments, cumulatively worth Rs 45 lakh, from the residence of Sumitra Pamapana when she wasn’t present at her home. 

Four teams were formed to nab the offender. They analysed footage from 100 CCTV cameras, in the seven-km radius till Kukatpally, and arrested the offenders in Ameerpet.

Addressing the media, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand said, Siddique came to Hyderabad on the intervening night of April 17 and 18 and conducted a reconnaissance operation in Srinagar Colony. He was in search of locked houses and found the actor’s residence on the fifth floor of Capri Towers, he added. 

With the help of an iron rod, he broke open the locks to the house and cupboards, the Commissioner of Police said. 

