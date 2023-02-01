Chisel your face

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While many of us would like to see a chiseled jawline when we look in the mirror, some of us might have noticed that saggy skin around our chin and neck, generally referred to as ‘double chin’. It’s completely normal to have fat around the neck. On the other hand, if you feel the need to change this layer of fat and wish to tone your face muscles, you are in need of some face yoga! A recent beauty trend, face yoga is all about gentle movements for the face and neck muscles.

Apart from risking yourself a painful surgery to get rid of your unwanted double chin, you can start practicing face yoga now with some simple facial movements to strengthen the muscles and keep skin from sagging. While there are a number of cosmetic surgeries available to enhance our appearance, face yoga can be an alternative for skin tightening and much more.

“Face Yoga is practiced to improve the appearance of the face. The techniques here are used to reduce stress and brighten up the face. It also minimises wrinkles, sagging skin and fighting off signs of ageing. The aim is to create a moment of self-care where one improves blood circulation for a healthy glow and reduce stress and tension in the face,” says Sanjana Taneja Dixit, founder of Positive Ma.

Face fat or double chin is often associated with weight gain, though this is not the only cause, it is an additional layer of fat which creates a pull at the jowl area. People of any weight category can have double chin because the factors behind vary from poor postures, genetics, or looser skin resulting from ageing. According to Sanjana, a few facial workouts in face yoga can help increase oxygen to the facial muscles, boosts blood circulation and reduces tension in the facial muscles. It helps in draining toxins and delaying ageing, moreover freshen up a fatigued face.

It’s recommended that the exercises be practiced six times a week for 20 minutes a day for best results, she explains adding, “Mindful breathing is another technique which helps relax the face muscles and thus increase blood circulation in them. This leads to better oxygenation of the muscles and the skin cells, making the face glow from the inside out.”

Even though it is a non-toxic, inexpensive way, bear in mind that facial yoga if not practised correctly may cause wrinkles due to the repetitive movements of the skin. When facial muscles repeatedly contract, this might actually cause wrinkles to form. Too much massaging or manipulation of your skin may increase its loss of elasticity.

“One must keep in mind that spot reduction, or focusing on a particular body portion to lose weight, is ineffective. The only way to lose fat loss is to live a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and regular exercise,” concludes Sanjana.

Ball exercise for double chin

Place a 9-10-inch ball under chin

Press chin down against the ball

Repeat several times daily

