Home Cities Hyderabad

BRS students wing members detained for planning to screen BBC docu in Osmania Univ

The Centre had recently blocked access to the documentary titled "India: The Modi Question" on social media platforms like YouTube.

Published: 02nd February 2023 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

BBC docu screening at Jamia -Protests

Police detain an SFI activist during a protest against the detention of four activists over the proposed screening of a BBC documentary, at Jamia Millia Islamia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Members of the students wing of ruling BRS were taken into custody for allegedly planning to screen the controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots, inside the Osmania University campus here "without permission".

Six members of the students' organisation, who gathered in front of the Arts College on the campus on Wednesday and planned to organise the screening "without permission" were detained and later let off, police said on Thursday.

"They did not screen the documentary. They were planning (to do so). As they had no permission (to screen the documentary) they were immediately taken into preventive custody," a senior police official said.

The Centre had recently blocked access to the documentary titled "India: The Modi Question" on social media platforms like YouTube.

On January 26, the Students Federation of India (SFI) had organised the screening of the BBC documentary at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here even as the RSS' student wing, ABVP played the controversial film 'The Kashmir Files', on the campus.

Earlier, the Fraternity Movement in UoH campus, a students' group, had organised the screening of the BBC documentary on January 21, at the UoH campus without prior notice or permission, prompting the University authorities to seek a report on the incident for taking necessary action.

The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

ALSO READ | Kerala: Congress, CPI (M) take BBC documentary on Modi to the masses

WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania University BRS party hyderabad BBC Documentary PM Modi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp