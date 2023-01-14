Home Cities Hyderabad

Kite flying prohibited at places of worship in Hyderabad during Sankranti

Published: 14th January 2023 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 12:58 PM

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The city police has imposed a ban on kite flying on all thoroughfares and around places of worship here from January 14 to January 16.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand in a notification said the order has been issued to maintain law and order, peace and tranquility and to prevent accidents that are likely to occur during the celebration of Sankranti festival in Hyderabad from January 14 to 16.

The notification further said no loudspeakers DJs shall be placed or played in public place without the required permission from the police authority.

Further noise levels from speakers or public address system or any other activities should not exceed the permissible limits, it said.

"Parents and citizens of Hyderabad city are advised to guide and supervise their children not to fly kites from the terraces without parapet walls, to avoid any accident/ untoward incident," it read.

Children should be made aware of their vulnerability as regards to electrocution if they try to collect stray kites from electric poles, it added.

