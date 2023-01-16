Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad delivery boy who jumped off building to escape from dog dies

Rizwan, a resident of Yosoufguda, was working as a delivery boy for the last three years. 

Published: 16th January 2023 02:56 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Rizwan, a 23-year-old Swiggy delivery agent, who jumped from the third floor of an apartment in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills on Thursday, after he was chased by a dog, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad on Saturday night.

When he knocked on the door of the customer’s apartment on the third floor, a German Shepard pounced on him. A terrified Rizwan started running with the dog chasing him, and out of fear, he jumped off the building.

The injured agent was then shifted to a nearby hospital.

His brother lodged a complaint with the police immediately after the incident.

