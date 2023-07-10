Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad realty group takes the next step with Metaverse

The integration of salespersons and speakers into the platform enables real-time interaction, enhancing the virtual experience.

Published: 10th July 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Builders, Building , Real Estate , construction

For representational purposes.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The real estate sector in Hyderabad is preparing to embrace the transformative potential of the Metaverse, which is set to revolutionise the way real estate professionals work and how properties are bought and sold. Several realty firms in Hyderabad are planning to introduce Metaverse technology into the city’s real estate industry.

Metaverse encompasses technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), social commerce and artificial intelligence (AI), merging the physical and digital realms. Within the Metaverse, individuals can digitally explore residential spaces, interact with property sellers and experience properties firsthand.

Now, the Ramky Group is planning to introduce the RamkyVerse, a Metaverse platform where potential buyers can virtually teleport into different landscapes and experience Ramky Estates’ properties through customisable avatars. RamkyVerse will feature three virtual auditoriums, allowing customers to immerse themselves in the living experience of Ramky Estates projects while receiving information on ongoing properties under construction.

Ramky Group acknowledges the inherent challenges involved in property-buying decisions, such as the inability to physically view properties under construction and geographical limitations faced by individuals living far from the property location, including NRIs. Additionally, the constraints of time and accessibility for property viewings, consultations, and negotiations further complicate the process.

By leveraging technology, Ramky Estates aims to overcome these obstacles and provide innovative solutions. RamkyVerse, the virtual reality marketplace, marks the company’s entry into the world of virtual reality, making it the first Hyderabad-based residential developer to adopt this technology.

ALSO READ | Errors in master plan hindering real estate sector, realtors tell Telangana govt

The integration of salespersons and speakers into the platform enables real-time interaction, enhancing the virtual experience. The virtual landscape of Ramky Estates is accessible for 30 days, offering a comprehensive view of all launched projects, including recent additions such as Ramky One Astra, Ramky One Orion and Ramky One Genext. This allows individuals worldwide to explore properties and make informed decisions without being limited by physical boundaries.

ALSO READ | Housing market in Hyderabad stays bullish despite soaring loan rates

Sarath Babu, vice-president of marketing & sales at Ramky Estates, expressed excitement about their pioneering role in the virtual reality realm with RamkyVerse. “Through the seamless blend of technology and innovation, our team is set to revolutionise property showcasing, offering a hyper-realistic experience beyond imagination,”he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
real estate sector real estate professionals Metaverse technology
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp