Hyderabad realty group takes the next step with Metaverse

HYDERABAD: The real estate sector in Hyderabad is preparing to embrace the transformative potential of the Metaverse, which is set to revolutionise the way real estate professionals work and how properties are bought and sold. Several realty firms in Hyderabad are planning to introduce Metaverse technology into the city’s real estate industry.

Metaverse encompasses technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), social commerce and artificial intelligence (AI), merging the physical and digital realms. Within the Metaverse, individuals can digitally explore residential spaces, interact with property sellers and experience properties firsthand.

Now, the Ramky Group is planning to introduce the RamkyVerse, a Metaverse platform where potential buyers can virtually teleport into different landscapes and experience Ramky Estates’ properties through customisable avatars. RamkyVerse will feature three virtual auditoriums, allowing customers to immerse themselves in the living experience of Ramky Estates projects while receiving information on ongoing properties under construction.

Ramky Group acknowledges the inherent challenges involved in property-buying decisions, such as the inability to physically view properties under construction and geographical limitations faced by individuals living far from the property location, including NRIs. Additionally, the constraints of time and accessibility for property viewings, consultations, and negotiations further complicate the process.

By leveraging technology, Ramky Estates aims to overcome these obstacles and provide innovative solutions. RamkyVerse, the virtual reality marketplace, marks the company’s entry into the world of virtual reality, making it the first Hyderabad-based residential developer to adopt this technology.

The integration of salespersons and speakers into the platform enables real-time interaction, enhancing the virtual experience. The virtual landscape of Ramky Estates is accessible for 30 days, offering a comprehensive view of all launched projects, including recent additions such as Ramky One Astra, Ramky One Orion and Ramky One Genext. This allows individuals worldwide to explore properties and make informed decisions without being limited by physical boundaries.

Sarath Babu, vice-president of marketing & sales at Ramky Estates, expressed excitement about their pioneering role in the virtual reality realm with RamkyVerse. “Through the seamless blend of technology and innovation, our team is set to revolutionise property showcasing, offering a hyper-realistic experience beyond imagination,”he added.

