Oracle predicts good rains, warns of fire mishaps

A performer breathes fire during the Rangam procession to the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the Bonalu celebrations, the Rangam procession took place at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali temple here in Secunderabad on Monday, where oracle Swarnalatha delivered her prophecy. 
Standing on an earthen pot within the temple premises, Swarnalatha expressed satisfaction with the prayers offered by devotees.

In the presence of the Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Swarnalatha invoked the goddess and performed the Rangam ritual as part of the festivities. 

She acknowledged the devotion and worship according to the shastras but reminded that the promise made last year had been forgotten.

Appeal for strength

The temple priest appealed for strength to fulfil the desires of the goddess. Through the oracle, the goddess is believed to have assured her presence and promised to provide the necessary strength to overcome obstacles.

Despite a delay in this year’s rainfall, she predicted good rainfall and cautioned about fire accidents. However, she reassured the devotees that she would protect and safeguard them.

Swarnalatha urged devotees to worship the goddess for the next five weeks, promising the welfare and happiness of the people. 

A large number of devotees gathered at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad to hear the prophecy and offered prayers to Goddess Mahankali.

