Home Cities Hyderabad

Actor Navdeep grilled for over five hours by city police in drugs case

The police said that Navdeep’s name surfaced while investigating the role of Ramchand from Vizag who was arrested earlier in the drugs case.

Published: 24th September 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Navdeep

Tollywood Actor Navdeep attended for a Enquiry in a Drugs case at Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing jn Hyderabad on Saturday

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Navdeep was questioned on Saturday by the Hyderabad police in connection with the drugs case that was busted recently. Navdeep recently approached the court for anticipatory bail after he was named in the case. 

The police summoned him after his name came up during the investigation of the case in which Ramchand, his close aide and one of the accused, was involved. He was questioned by Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS NAB) SP Sunitha Reddy and others.

Navdeep arrives at the office of
Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement
wing

A senior police official, speaking to TNIE, said: “We have questioned him for over five hours on his possible involvement in the drugs case. We elicited information about his family, friends and business and what he was doing at present.”  The police official claimed, “The actor tampered with his phone as it did not have any data on it. We sent the phone to a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). After receipt of the reports, we will call him again for questioning if we find anything suspicious.”

The police said that Navdeep’s name surfaced while investigating the role of Ramchand from Vizag who was arrested earlier in the drugs case. Taking that as a lead, Navdeep’s number was run on a platform named DOPAM which identifies the drug consumers contacting peddlers, suppliers, or offenders.

“It established that Navdeep contacted 81 such individuals among whom 45 links are suspicious. We will proceed further after we receive the FSL report which will reveal details about any other contacts he may have had and his conversations with clients if he was in contact with them,” the official said.

ALSO READ | Cops summon actor Navdeep for questioning in drugs case on September 23

Navdeep told the police that Ramchand had been his friend for the last 15 years but he never procured drugs from him nor consumed it. Speaking to the media after the interrogation, the actor said,“I know Ramchand but I never consumed drugs. We both were only organising a pub.” Meanwhile, Navdeep, who is about to release his new movie Love Mouli has been active lately promoting the film on his Instagram feed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor Navdeep Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp