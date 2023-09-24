Actor Navdeep grilled for over five hours by city police in drugs case

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Navdeep was questioned on Saturday by the Hyderabad police in connection with the drugs case that was busted recently. Navdeep recently approached the court for anticipatory bail after he was named in the case.

The police summoned him after his name came up during the investigation of the case in which Ramchand, his close aide and one of the accused, was involved. He was questioned by Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS NAB) SP Sunitha Reddy and others.

Navdeep arrives at the office of

Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement

wing

A senior police official, speaking to TNIE, said: “We have questioned him for over five hours on his possible involvement in the drugs case. We elicited information about his family, friends and business and what he was doing at present.” The police official claimed, “The actor tampered with his phone as it did not have any data on it. We sent the phone to a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). After receipt of the reports, we will call him again for questioning if we find anything suspicious.”

The police said that Navdeep’s name surfaced while investigating the role of Ramchand from Vizag who was arrested earlier in the drugs case. Taking that as a lead, Navdeep’s number was run on a platform named DOPAM which identifies the drug consumers contacting peddlers, suppliers, or offenders.

“It established that Navdeep contacted 81 such individuals among whom 45 links are suspicious. We will proceed further after we receive the FSL report which will reveal details about any other contacts he may have had and his conversations with clients if he was in contact with them,” the official said.

Navdeep told the police that Ramchand had been his friend for the last 15 years but he never procured drugs from him nor consumed it. Speaking to the media after the interrogation, the actor said,“I know Ramchand but I never consumed drugs. We both were only organising a pub.” Meanwhile, Navdeep, who is about to release his new movie Love Mouli has been active lately promoting the film on his Instagram feed.

