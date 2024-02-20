HYDERABAD : Life hasn’t been a breeze for this immensely charming actor. With an unwavering commitment to delivering his best on screen, Harshvardhan Rane has undeniably etched his place in the industry. His simple yet diligent approach to his craft has been instrumental in showcasing his talent. As we delve deeper into his world, we uncover intriguing facets of his lifestyle and insights into his upcoming projects.

What keeps you motivated consistently?

I believe we’re all navigating similar challenges, yet we persevere without letting them hinder our work. It’s a shared trait among us. Those from privileged backgrounds might afford the luxury of complaints, but it’s not for us. I imbibed this ethos early on in my life, where complaints yielded no results in my household. Thus, my motivation stems from a refusal to indulge in complaints and a steadfast focus on continual growth.

What’s the essence of positivity to you?

True positivity lies in perceiving qualities like resilience and perseverance not as extraordinary traits, but as the norm. It’s about embodying positivity without conscious effort, where challenges are perceived as opportunities for growth rather than setbacks.

Can you define a simple lifestyle?

Complexity in lifestyle is a luxury; maintaining extravagant possessions demands effort. Personally, I’ve cultivated simplicity as I prioritise growth in various facets of my life — be it physical, mental, or relational. Simplicity allows undivided attention to this pursuit, contrasting with the perpetual cycle of upgrades that a complex lifestyle demands.

What’s the secret of your fitness?

I’ve observed that our ancestors, characterised by robust health, attained fitness through mundane activities like household chores. Emulating their lifestyle, I engage in daily chores to ensure the fitness of my joints and overall well-being. Fitness isn’t an elusive concept; it’s inherent in simple, everyday activities.