Hyderabad man ‘cheated’ into fighting for Russia, kin await his return

HYDERABAD: In his house in Hyderabad, Imran is surrounded by several letters addressed to the prime minister, the external affairs minister and the Telangana chief minister. His younger brother, Mohammed, is one of the Indian youths allegedly recruited to work as a “helper” to the Russian Army. The family, however, says that all of them found themselves in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking to TNIE, Imran said, “They were cheated with promises of a bright future.”

Imran lamented that he had not received any assurance despite multiple pleas to several authorities. According to Imran, an application addressed to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was submitted at the Praja Darbar on January 29, in addition to two other letters to the CM. But there has been no response.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on January 25. On its part, the MEA on Friday said that the ministry was working closely with the Indian Embassy to bring back citizens trapped in the frontline.

In Hyderabad, 30-year-old Mohammed was working as a manager in a clothing brand showroom. As per Imran, his brother was earning between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per month.

Mohammed, who is married and has two children, was introduced to the job opportunity in Russia through Faisal Khan and his YouTube channel Baba Vlogs. “Faisal is based in Dubai and his aides Sufiyan and Pooja operate from Mumbai,” said Imran.

He added the group charged Rs 3 lakh per person. “My brother had to take a loan. He did not inform me and his wife until a few days before he left,” he added.