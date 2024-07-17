Discover yoga for glaucoma

HYDERABAD: From June 24 to July 24, “self-care month” begins, and one of the best ways to take care of ourselves, whether physical or mental, is by doing yoga, meditation, and some exercises.

Millions of people in India suffer from glaucoma, which is the third most common etiology after refractive error and cataract, which causes irreversible blindness.

“Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve, the main nerve that connects your eye to your brain. This damage is often caused by a buildup of fluid pressure inside the eye (intraocular pressure, or IOP). If left untreated, glaucoma can lead to permanent vision loss,” explains Dr C Jagadesh Reddy, Managing Director, Chief Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Surgeon, Pristine Eye Hospitals.

This made us wonder what glaucoma patients can do to take care of themselves in addition to taking medicines on a daily basis.

For glaucoma, “the silent killer,” experts suggest those exercises, yoga asanas, and activities that do not increase the IOP.

WHAT TO DO

Dr Sahiti Salguti, MBBS, MS (Ophthalmology), FPRS, suggests

Brisk walking, which increases overall blood circulation.

Yoga asanas like Sukhasana (easy pose), Balasana (child’s pose), Bhujangasana (cobra pose), and Shavasana (corpse pose) are suggested.

“However, they have to be done under the guidance of a certified yoga instructor and in consultation with your doctor. In any condition, if you feel heaviness in the eyes, these exercises should be discontinued,” reminds Dr Salguti.

Similarly, Dr C Jagadesh Reddy suggests,

Swimming is cooling and gentle on the joints.

Stationary cycling provides cardio without straining the head and neck.

Modified yoga poses: Focus on poses that don’t involve inversions (head below the heart). Gentle seated stretches and breathing exercises can be beneficial.

Supported supine poses (Shavasana variations): Lie comfortably on your back with props to support your head, knees, and ankles.

Seated stretches (Sukhasana, Paschimottanasana with support): Seated poses with gentle forward bends (using props for support).

Neck and shoulder Stretches (gentle head rolls, cat-cow pose): These can help release tension in the upper body, which may indirectly benefit eye health.